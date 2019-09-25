Home

Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
NANCY ANN PHILLIPS


1941 - 2019
NANCY ANN PHILLIPS Obituary
Nancy Ann Phillips

age 78, of Hartville, passed away Monday September 23, 2019. She was born in Robertsville on April 28, 1941. She graduated from Marlboro High School in 1959 and

married Kenneth Phillips on September 2, 1961.

Preceded in death by parents John and Olive (Van Meter) Boldizsar and daughter Cynthia Marie. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Kenny; 2 daughters Denise (Scott) Dean, Valerie Phillips; 2 grandsons Nathan and Garret (fiancée Ashley) Dean; and brothers Bill (Gail) and Richard Boldizsar.

Calling hours are Friday 10 AM- 12 noon at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville. Funeral services are Friday 12 noon in the funeral home with Pastor Ken Baker officiating. Final resting place is Marlboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marlboro Volunteer Fire Department. The family thanks Mercy Medical Center's 10th floor nurses and doctors and hospice.

Arnold 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 25, 2019
