1/
NANCY ANN RICHARDSON
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NANCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Ann Richardson

age 77, of Massillon, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born on July 10, 1943 to the late Thomas and Adaline (Mathis) Graybill. She was a 1961 graduate of Massillon Washington High School.

Nancy married Gary Richardson on June 19, 1962 and they shared 58 wonderful years together.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m until the time of the service. Burial will be at Newman Cemetery. For full obituary go to:

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home,

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved