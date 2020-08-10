Nancy Ann Richardsonage 77, of Massillon, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born on July 10, 1943 to the late Thomas and Adaline (Mathis) Graybill. She was a 1961 graduate of Massillon Washington High School.Nancy married Gary Richardson on June 19, 1962 and they shared 58 wonderful years together.A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m until the time of the service. Burial will be at Newman Cemetery. For full obituary go to:Paquelet Funeral Home,330-833-3222