1/1
Nancy B. Tyburski
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy B. Tyburski

passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. She was born in Perth Amboy, N.J., on Sept. 10, 1938. Her parents were F. Ward Brown and Reba Brown, both deceased. Nancy was a graduate of The College of Wooster with a degree in education. She was teaching junior high students in Columbus, Ohio, when she met her husband-to-be Chuck while he was a student in the College of Law at Ohio State. Nancy was a caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother and loyal friend. She was a world traveler, having visited five of the seven continents. Nancy and Chuck enjoyed spending several months each winter at Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii. Nancy had a wide variety of interests including quilting, bible study, gardening, playing bridge, pickle ball, tennis and, after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, Rock Steady Boxing. She was active in the community, having been a member of the Junior League of Canton and having served as Vice President of the Jaycee Auxiliary, President of Lawyers Wives, President of Canton Quilters Guild, President of Canton Garden Club and Board Member and Docent of Hoover Historical Center.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Charles, and her brother, James Brown. She is also survived by her four children and 10 grandchildren, Christy Callinan (John), Stacey Quarles (Andrew), David Tyburski (Jacqueline) and Jennifer Bastable (Alan). Her grandchildren, Ellie, Charlie, Audrey, Stuart, Ian, Mac, Henry, Declan, Sawyer and Finley will all greatly miss their Nana. The family is most grateful for the kindness and care provided by Canton Christian Home and St. Josephs Senior Living and for the love and friendship of her caregiver Sheila.

Nancy will be cremated and her remains interred at The National Cemetery of the Western Reserve. Friends may call Friday from 10-11 a.m. at at Christ the Servant Parish followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Monsignor Lewis Gaetano as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to rocksteadyboxing.org or Parkinson.org Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

Lamiell, 330-456-7375

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Christ the Servant Parish
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ the Servant Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lamiell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved