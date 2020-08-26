Nancy B. Tyburski
passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. She was born in Perth Amboy, N.J., on Sept. 10, 1938. Her parents were F. Ward Brown and Reba Brown, both deceased. Nancy was a graduate of The College of Wooster with a degree in education. She was teaching junior high students in Columbus, Ohio, when she met her husband-to-be Chuck while he was a student in the College of Law at Ohio State. Nancy was a caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother and loyal friend. She was a world traveler, having visited five of the seven continents. Nancy and Chuck enjoyed spending several months each winter at Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii. Nancy had a wide variety of interests including quilting, bible study, gardening, playing bridge, pickle ball, tennis and, after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, Rock Steady Boxing. She was active in the community, having been a member of the Junior League of Canton and having served as Vice President of the Jaycee Auxiliary, President of Lawyers Wives, President of Canton Quilters Guild, President of Canton Garden Club and Board Member and Docent of Hoover Historical Center.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Charles, and her brother, James Brown. She is also survived by her four children and 10 grandchildren, Christy Callinan (John), Stacey Quarles (Andrew), David Tyburski (Jacqueline) and Jennifer Bastable (Alan). Her grandchildren, Ellie, Charlie, Audrey, Stuart, Ian, Mac, Henry, Declan, Sawyer and Finley will all greatly miss their Nana. The family is most grateful for the kindness and care provided by Canton Christian Home and St. Josephs Senior Living and for the love and friendship of her caregiver Sheila.
Nancy will be cremated and her remains interred at The National Cemetery of the Western Reserve. Friends may call Friday from 10-11 a.m. at at Christ the Servant Parish followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Monsignor Lewis Gaetano as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to rocksteadyboxing.org
or Parkinson.org
Condolences may be made to:www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
Lamiell, 330-456-7375