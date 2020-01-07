Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Jacobs Lutheran Church
1460 State St. NE
Canton, OH
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Jacobs Lutheran Church
1460 State St. NE
Canton, OH
Nancy E. (Culler) Nuske


1947 - 2020
Nancy E. (Culler) Nuske Obituary
Nancy E. (Culler) Nuske

of Greentown passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, following a sudden illness. She was born Dec. 11, 1947 in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Catherine Culler. Nancy worked as a hairdresser for many years and was a Cub Scout Leader. In addition, she was a member of St. Jacobs Lutheran Church. She enjoyed being with family, especially her two granddaughters, traveling, cooking, baking, and gardening.

Her parents preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, John Nuske; sons, Charles (Sheree) Nuske of Uniontown and Eric (Jacque) Nuske of Medina; granddaughters, Lauren and Megan; brothers, Charles (Charlotte) Culler of Winchester, Va., and Fred (Ina) Culler of Rio Rancho, N.M. and sister, Jane (Cary) Feller of North Canton. She touched many lives and will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be on Thursday Jan. 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at St. Jacobs Lutheran Church, 1460 State St. NE, Canton. Memorial service to follow at 12 p.m. with Rev. Kyle Woodrow officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 7, 2020
