Nancy E. Zellers
Age 79, of Canal Fulton, passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus, November 7, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Holyoke, Colo. on March 25, 1940, to the late Alva and Myrna (Holmes) Williamson. While living in Colorado, she met her lifelong love, Dennis M. Zellers, whom she met while working as a car-hop in Denver. They married on December 21, 1960, and shared 59 loving years of marriage. Nancy enjoyed bowling, attending her TOPS meetings, and spending time with her friends and family. She was a member of SPJ in Canal Fulton. She had a fun-loving, nurturing spirit, which made grandma's house a favorite place to go. We'll always remember her saying "Oh, sugar!" when she dropped something, and "If it ain't a 50 cent cone, forget about it!" at McDonald's.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Zellers of Canal Fulton; son, Mark (Joyce) Zellers of Canal Fulton; daughter, Gayle (Randy) Hinton of Dalton; eight grandchildren, Ethan, Dustin, and Madison Zellers, Christin, Matthew, and Jennifer Hinton, Dennis Crisp, and Ashley (Ryan) Grazulis; and two great grandchildren, Hazel and Harrison Grazulis. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Julia (Bobby) Crisp of Canal Fulton; her parents; and eight siblings.
Visitation will be held THURSDAY, November 14, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 East Cherry Street (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held FRIDAY, November 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at SS. Philip and James Catholic Church, 412 High St NE, Canal Fulton. Burial in Canal Fulton Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 10, 2019