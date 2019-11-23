|
Nancy Edwards
80, of Mooresville, Indiana, formerly of Minerva, Ohio passed away on November 19, 2019 at Northwest Manor Health Care in Indianapolis. Nancy was born in Canton on November 6, 1939 to the late Frank B. Caughman and Frances Ellen (Van Pelt) Caughman. She was the matriarch and the rock of her family. Her family was everything to her and only second to her faith and love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a faithful in reading her Bible and was a member of the Minerva Church of God and Brooklyn Church of God. She loved animals, especially cats, bowling and listening to gospel music. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Robert R. Edwards.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Bailey and husband Jerry; grandson Matthew Bailey; sister Shelva Jean Woodward and many nieces, a nephew and extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be Monday at 12:00 pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Rev. Fredrick Bays officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Robert following the services in Heritage Memorial Gardens in Minerva. Calling hours will be two hours prior to the funeral from 10-12 at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:
www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Nov. 23, 2019