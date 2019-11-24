Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Nancy Edwards
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
1939 - 2019
Nancy Edwards Obituary
Nancy Edwards

Funeral services will be Monday at 12:00 pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Rev. Fredrick Bays officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Robert following the services in Heritage Memorial Gardens in Minerva. Calling hours will be two hours prior to the funeral from 10-12 at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2019
