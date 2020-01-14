|
Nancy Elizabeth (Bumbarger) Peterson
age 85, of Uniontown, departed this Earth into the care of the Almighty on January 9, 2020. She passed suddenly and peacefully in the home which she loved and cared for. Nancy was born in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania on September 17, 1934 to the late Ray and Sara Catherine (Keeler) Bumbarger. She graduated from Susquehanna University in 1958. Nancy taught German at Jackson High School (Jackson Township, OH) for many years and maintained a life-long appreciation for the German language and culture. After retirement, she was fortunate to pursue her passion of quilting full time for several decades, producing a treasure trove of artistic creations, nearly all of which she gave to friends, relatives, and charitable causes. Nancy also traveled extensively including an adventurous expedition to Churchill, Manitoba to see polar bears. She was very active in her quilt guild and visiting friends and family. She served faithfully for many years at Advent Lutheran Church amidst close friends who shared and supported her interests.
Preceded in death by her husband of 51 year James A. Peterson, PhD; brother Carl Bumbarger. She is survived by her daughter Lesa Beamer, PhD (granddaughter Keya) of Columbia, MO, and son Jim Peterson (wife Shohreh Kermani) of Alexandria, VA; siblings Mary Emert, Bob, Rich, John and Walt Bumbarger; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held January 20 at 1:00 pm at Advent Lutheran Church with Rev. Bob Cheyney officiating. Friends may visit the family one hour before the service. Cremation has taken place and interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery in Ashtabula. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lutheran World Relief c/o Advent Lutheran Church, 1516 Edison St., NW, Uniontown, OH 44685 or .
