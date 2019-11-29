The Repository Obituaries
|
Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Christ Lutheran Church
3545 Amherst Ave. NW
Massillon, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Christ Lutheran Church
3545 Amherst Ave. NW
Massillon, OH
View Map
Nancy G. Chovan


1935 - 2019
Nancy G. Chovan Obituary
Nancy G. Chovan

84, of Massillon, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Nancy was born on July 18, 1935 in Newcomerstown, Ohio to the late Albert and Christina (Ott) Hawk. She worked as a receptionist for the YMCA and retired from there after 28 1/2 years of service. Nancy was a member of Christ Lutheran Church for over twenty years. In her younger years, she was an avid racquetball and tennis player. Later in life, Nancy spent most of her time with family and friends. She would take frequent bus trips with her friends and liked visiting new places with them. In addition to traveling, Nancy and her friends loved playing cards. They would meet monthly for their card club and had been doing so for the last 30 years.

Nancy also enjoyed time spent with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She loved hosting family events and holidays where she could showcase her cooking skills and everyone could be together. When Nancy wasn't with family or friends, you could find her reading Christian fiction novels, gardening or supporting her beloved Massillon Tigers.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Dawn (Tim) Zinsmeister, Scott (Lisa) Chovan and Jeffrey (Marlo) Chovan; grandchildren, Rebecca (Tj) Prewitt, Michael Zinsmeister, Leyna, Alyssa (Oliver) Dickerhoof, Ingrid, Jamie, Ariana, Millicent Chovan and Myles and Isabelle Oliver; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Prewitt; and brothers, William Hawk, Gordon Hawk and Robert Hawk. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Emil Chovan and her siblings, Russell Hawk, Doris Harstine and James Hawk.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 from 12:30-1:30 at Christ Lutheran Church, 3545 Amherst Ave. NW, Massillon. Funeral services will take place at 1:30 and burial will follow at Rosehill Memorial Gardens.

Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Nov. 29, 2019
