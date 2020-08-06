Nancy HallBorn July 24, 1953, to the late Durell Hall, Sr. and Mary Lorean Hall: She was the second child of five siblings. On July 21, 2020, Nancy made a quiet, peaceful and triumphant transition to the presence of the Lord - her personal savior.Those left to hold in their hearts fond memories are: sister Geraldine Dover, Westerville Ohio; brothers Kenneth Hall, Memphis Tennessee; Robert Hall, Boston Massachusetts and Durell Hall, Jr. (Melody), Louisville Kentucky. Nephews and nieces: Robin Cheeks, Columbus Ohio; Robert Dover,Jr. Columbus Ohio; Corey Cheeks, Louisville Kentucky; Nancy E. Hall Louisville Kentucky; Wyatt Thomas, Louisville Kentucky; Shayla Stroud, Charlotte North Carolina; Matt and Keisha Byrd, Louisville Kentucky and a great niece and nephew. And a host of cousins and friends.Visitation will be August 6, 2020 from 11 am to 11:30 am with a funeral service to follow at 11:30 am at Newcomer NE Chapel 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd. Columbus. To share a condolence with the family, please visitNewcomer, 614-818-1188