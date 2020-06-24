Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Nancy's life story with friends and family

Share Nancy's life story with friends and family





A Memorial Service will be held at the Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, where friends will be received beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethany Nursing Home, 626 34th St NW, Canton, Ohio, 44709. Online condolences may be sent to



Stier Israel 330-875-1414

Nancy J. AndersA Memorial Service will be held at the Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, where friends will be received beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethany Nursing Home, 626 34th St NW, Canton, Ohio, 44709. Online condolences may be sent to www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com Stier Israel 330-875-1414

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store