Nancy J. Anders
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy J. Anders

A Memorial Service will be held at the Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, where friends will be received beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethany Nursing Home, 626 34th St NW, Canton, Ohio, 44709. Online condolences may be sent to www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.

Stier Israel 330-875-1414

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved