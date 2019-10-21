Home

Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
Nancy J. Irwin


1939 - 2019
Nancy J. Irwin Obituary
Nancy J. Irwin

Together Again

Age 80, of Magnolia, passed away Sat., Oct. 19, 2019. She was born Feb. 22, 1939 in Malvern, Ohio, a daughter of the late Howard and Myrtle (Tomlinson) Swinehart, and was a life resident of East Sparta and Magnolia. Nancy was a 1957 graduate of Sandy Valley High School.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Howard L. Irwin, on Sept. 25, 2019; and a sister, Clara Mutigli, on April 1, 2019. Nancy is survived by a daughter and son, Kelli and Vince Drabick and Mark and Diane Irwin; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Nicole and James Clawson and their children, Ayla and Wyatt, J. C. Everett, and Emily Everett; one sister, Gloria and Dave Junkins; two brothers, James Swinehart, and Howard "Butch" and Marianne Swinehart.

Services will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Clifford Hughes officiating. Friends may call Thursday 5-7 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to St. Jude's Cancer Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.. Condolences may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Oct. 21, 2019
