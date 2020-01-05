|
Nancy Jane McKinney
Nancy Jane (Kendig) McKinney, age 73, of Jackson Township, passed away on December 23, 2019 at home with her family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Les and Eileen Kendig, and sister and brother-in-law, Bobbi and Gene John. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, John, her children, Tracie (Mark) Clendenin and Eric McKinney, and her seven grandchildren whom she cherished, Taylor, Logan, and Lyndsey Clendenin and Brenden, Griffin, Cooper, and Broderick McKinney, her sisters, Sue Elsass and Amy Studer, and many other family members.
Whether it was at a cold rink for a hockey game, a fall day at football, a sweaty gym for wrestling, a hot afternoon of baseball, a wintry stadium for lacrosse, or a noisy volleyball court, she gave herself to being connected to those activities which her grandchildren participated in. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the Finger Lakes in New York, living on Lake Cable, planting flowers around her home, and spending time with her family. Her enormous heart, love of life, and humorous personality will be missed. We would like to thank Hospice of Summa, GriefShare, and Celebrate Recovery for their support.
A celebration of Life will be held at Church of the Lakes on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Summa and The Stark County Hunger Task Force.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 5, 2020