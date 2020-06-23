NANCY JANE SOMMERS
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share NANCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Jane Sommers

75, peacefully entered the presence of Jesus on June 21, 2020. She was born on June 3, 1945 to the late Abe and Leora Troyer. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and touched the lives of many children and families. She loved to dote on her 12 grandchildren: (Lanay, Keragan, Althea, Roman, Maci, Paxton, Jackson, Theodore, Gavin, Clara, Jayden, and Maximus), and for many years would offer her time and energy to teaching Sunday School for the little children at Bethany Mennonite Church. Her church pew often contained children whom she entertained throughout the service, whether they were grandchildren or others, she loved them all dearly. God gifted her with a servant's heart and she loved working behind the scenes to support others. She volunteered weekly at the Hartville Thrift Shoppe. Nancy's baked goods, notably her monster cookies and other treats were always on hand, much to the delight of her grandchildren and the chagrin of her children. She simply wanted to show her love through providing for the needs of others.

Nancy will be dearly missed by her devoted husband of 46 years, Dave of Hartville, OH; her children: Carol (Jim) Henry, Myron (Rhelda), Troy (Jen), and Randy (Rachel); and her brothers and sisters: Cal (Sadie) Troyer, Elizabeth (Homer) Zook, Leona (Ed) Overholt, Mary (Laverne) Raber, Erma (Jesse) King, Edna (Ray) Coblentz, Al (Debi) Troyer, Jim (Miriam) Troyer, Ruby Troyer, Jr. (Janet) Troyer, and David (Regina) Troyer.

Calling hours are Thursday, June 25th. at Bethany Mennonite Church from 2-4 pm drive-by viewing and 6-8 pm in the sanctuary. Funeral services are Friday, June 26th. at the church -10:00 am (Final viewing 9-9:30 am). Interment is at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Live stream can be viewed at the church website. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Mennonite Church.

Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bethany Mennonite Church
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bethany Mennonite Church
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Viewing
09:00 - 09:30 AM
Bethany Mennonite Church
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Bethany Mennonite Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved