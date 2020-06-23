Nancy Jane Sommers75, peacefully entered the presence of Jesus on June 21, 2020. She was born on June 3, 1945 to the late Abe and Leora Troyer. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and touched the lives of many children and families. She loved to dote on her 12 grandchildren: (Lanay, Keragan, Althea, Roman, Maci, Paxton, Jackson, Theodore, Gavin, Clara, Jayden, and Maximus), and for many years would offer her time and energy to teaching Sunday School for the little children at Bethany Mennonite Church. Her church pew often contained children whom she entertained throughout the service, whether they were grandchildren or others, she loved them all dearly. God gifted her with a servant's heart and she loved working behind the scenes to support others. She volunteered weekly at the Hartville Thrift Shoppe. Nancy's baked goods, notably her monster cookies and other treats were always on hand, much to the delight of her grandchildren and the chagrin of her children. She simply wanted to show her love through providing for the needs of others.Nancy will be dearly missed by her devoted husband of 46 years, Dave of Hartville, OH; her children: Carol (Jim) Henry, Myron (Rhelda), Troy (Jen), and Randy (Rachel); and her brothers and sisters: Cal (Sadie) Troyer, Elizabeth (Homer) Zook, Leona (Ed) Overholt, Mary (Laverne) Raber, Erma (Jesse) King, Edna (Ray) Coblentz, Al (Debi) Troyer, Jim (Miriam) Troyer, Ruby Troyer, Jr. (Janet) Troyer, and David (Regina) Troyer.Calling hours are Thursday, June 25th. at Bethany Mennonite Church from 2-4 pm drive-by viewing and 6-8 pm in the sanctuary. Funeral services are Friday, June 26th. at the church -10:00 am (Final viewing 9-9:30 am). Interment is at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Live stream can be viewed at the church website. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Mennonite Church.Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364