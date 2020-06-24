NANCY JANE SOMMERS
Nancy Jane

Sommers

Calling hours are Thursday, June 25th., at Bethany Mennonite Church from 2-4 pm drive-by viewing and 6-8 pm in the sanctuary. Funeral services are Friday, June 26th., at the church -10:00 am (Final viewing 9-9:30 am). Interment is at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Live stream can be viewed at the church website. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Mennonite Church.

Arnold Hartville

330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bethany Mennonite Church
JUN
25
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bethany Mennonite Church
JUN
26
Viewing
09:00 - 09:30 AM
Bethany Mennonite Church
JUN
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Bethany Mennonite Church
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
June 23, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Caryn Beach
