Nancy Jewell Ann (Moore) King
age 80, of Navarre, Ohio, passed away on January 30, 2020 after a short battle with cancer, with her loving family beside her. She was born in Fola, West Virginia on February 2, 1939 to Dewey and Allie (Mullins) Moore. Nancy graduated from Clay County High School in 1959. She married her husband, William King on August 1, 1959. She worked for Superior Meats and The Heinz Company. She enjoyed cake decorating, gardening, and fishing with her husband. She was a fantastic cook and baker. She loved spending time with her friends and talking to them on the phone. Mostly, she loved spending time with her kids and grandchildren.
Nancy is preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, who passed away on August 26, 2006; her parents; brothers, Darnell Moore, and Warren Moore; and sisters: Geraldine Hoy, Judy Moore, and Helen Hires. She is survived by her children: John (Lisa) King of Chaska, Minnesota, and Sharon (Mike) Riggs of Uniontown, Ohio; grandchildren: Matthew and Marisa Riggs, and Rachel King; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the funeral home with Duane Kelley and Joe Kelley presiding. Burial will take place at Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or a . Messages of compassion and care can be left at:
www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 2, 2020