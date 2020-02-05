|
Nancy Jewell Ann (Moore) King
Friends and family may call on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the funeral home with Duane Kelley and Joe Kelley presiding. Burial will take place at Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or a . Messages of compassion and care can be left at:
www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home,
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2020