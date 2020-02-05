The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY KING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY JEWELL ANN (MOORE) KING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY JEWELL ANN (MOORE) KING Obituary
Nancy Jewell Ann (Moore) King

Friends and family may call on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the funeral home with Duane Kelley and Joe Kelley presiding. Burial will take place at Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or a . Messages of compassion and care can be left at:

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home,

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now