Nancy Joan Krumm
85, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was born June 18, 1934, in Canton, to Michael and Mary Lombardi.
She was married to Edwin D. Krumm of 53 years, and resided most of her life in Stark County. Nancy leaves behind one daughter and two sons; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Mom will be mourned by all her children and grandchildren.
Arrangements are to be held in Wauseon, OH, on February 13, 2020, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home.
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 419-335-6031
Published in The Repository on Feb. 11, 2020