Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
(419) 335-6031
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
NANCY JOAN KRUMM

NANCY JOAN KRUMM Obituary
Nancy Joan Krumm

85, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was born June 18, 1934, in Canton, to Michael and Mary Lombardi.

She was married to Edwin D. Krumm of 53 years, and resided most of her life in Stark County. Nancy leaves behind one daughter and two sons; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Mom will be mourned by all her children and grandchildren.

Arrangements are to be held in Wauseon, OH, on February 13, 2020, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 419-335-6031
Published in The Repository on Feb. 11, 2020
