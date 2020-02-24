Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
(330) 756-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Eckroad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Joanne Eckroad

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Joanne Eckroad Obituary
Nancy Joanne Eckroad

87 of Navarre passed away at Aultman Hospital ER Friday, February 21, 2020. She was born at Massillon, Ohio, the daughter of the late Milton and Faye Tunning Sample and was a life resident of the area. She retired from Brewster Dairy where she was a packer.

She was preceded by her husband, Ike Eckroad; one brother and one sister. Surviving are three daughters and one son, Deborah (Fred) Gurule, of Massillon, Cheryl (Don) Duke of Beach City, Michell (Dave) Walters of Navarre; one son, Eric (Kim) Smith of Florida, eleven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and a special niece, Jennifer Rasstetter of Massillon.

A private family service will be held. Lantzer Funeral Home, Beach City is assisting the family with arrangements. You may sign guest book at www.lantzerfuneralhome.com

Lantzer 330 756 2121
Published in The Repository on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -