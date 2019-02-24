|
|
Nancy L. Day 1947-2019
Age 71, of Malvern died Tuesday. Born in Milport, Pa., she had lived in the Carroll County area for the last 17 years. While living in Philipsburg Pa. she drove school bus for several years.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Day of the home; sons, Preston (Rose) Campbell, Hiram Campbell; daughters, Laura Campbell, Donna Campbell; brothers, Hiram "Sonny" Ward, Linda Miller; sisters, Alice (Danny) Powers, Florence Mitchell; seven grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Campbell; brother, Levi Ward; sisters, Harriet McCracken and Betty Lee.
There will be no public services. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Personal Condolences are invited on line at:
www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Feb. 24, 2019