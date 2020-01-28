|
Nancy L. Fowler
76, of Brewster, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton. She was born in Massillon on February 10, 1943 to the late Earl and Colleen (Gehring) Moore and married Terry L. Fowler on March 21, 1966 and he survives. She was a devoted member of the former Brewster United Methodist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Terri (Brian) Indorf of Brewster, Traci (Brian) Hocking of Canton, Kevin (Kathy) Fowler of Brewster, Tammy (Andy) Kerns of Cable, Ohio, Todd Lloyd of West Mansfield; and a sister, Christine Campbell of Massillon. She was lovingly known as Nana to ten grandchildren; a great granddaughter; and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster with Pastor Joe Wright officiating. Burial will follow in Welty Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday from 6-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 28, 2020