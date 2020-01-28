The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spidell Funeral Home
Brewster, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Spidell Funeral Home
Brewster, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Fowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. Fowler


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy L. Fowler Obituary
Nancy L. Fowler

76, of Brewster, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton. She was born in Massillon on February 10, 1943 to the late Earl and Colleen (Gehring) Moore and married Terry L. Fowler on March 21, 1966 and he survives. She was a devoted member of the former Brewster United Methodist Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Terri (Brian) Indorf of Brewster, Traci (Brian) Hocking of Canton, Kevin (Kathy) Fowler of Brewster, Tammy (Andy) Kerns of Cable, Ohio, Todd Lloyd of West Mansfield; and a sister, Christine Campbell of Massillon. She was lovingly known as Nana to ten grandchildren; a great granddaughter; and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster with Pastor Joe Wright officiating. Burial will follow in Welty Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday from 6-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Spidell - Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
Download Now