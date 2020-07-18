1/
NANCY L. KNIGHT-CLAY
Nancy L.

Knight-Clay

76, passed away on July 14, 2020. She was born on July 29, 1943.

Visitation will be held Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL). Services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM at True Vine Revival Center (1618 Navarre Rd. S.W., Canton), with Pastor Willie Wilder and Pastor Gary Martin officiating. Interment will take place at Evergreen Memorial Garden. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfunerahome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 18, 2020.
