Nancy L.
Knight-Clay
76, passed away on July 14, 2020. She was born on July 29, 1943.
Visitation will be held Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL). Services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM at True Vine Revival Center (1618 Navarre Rd. S.W., Canton), with Pastor Willie Wilder and Pastor Gary Martin officiating. Interment will take place at Evergreen Memorial Garden. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfunerahome.com
