Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Nancy's life story with friends and family

Share Nancy's life story with friends and family





Knight-Clay



76, passed away on July 14, 2020. She was born on July 29, 1943.



Visitation will be held Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL). Services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM at True Vine Revival Center (1618 Navarre Rd. S.W., Canton), with Pastor Willie Wilder and Pastor Gary Martin officiating. Interment will take place at Evergreen Memorial Garden. The family invites you to visit:



Reed Funeral Home,



330-477-6721

Nancy L.Knight-Clay76, passed away on July 14, 2020. She was born on July 29, 1943.Visitation will be held Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL). Services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM at True Vine Revival Center (1618 Navarre Rd. S.W., Canton), with Pastor Willie Wilder and Pastor Gary Martin officiating. Interment will take place at Evergreen Memorial Garden. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfunerahome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.Reed Funeral Home,330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store