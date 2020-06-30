Nancy L. Leeser
79, of Perry Township, passed away on June 27, 2020. She was born on December 17, 1940 in Bellaire, Ohio to the late Robert and Emma Lee (Pollock) Bovenizer. Nancy grew up in Mount Pleasant and was a 1958 graduate of Cadiz High School and where she met the love of her life, her husband, Charles Leeser. They were married on July 12, 1964 and would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary in just a few weeks. Nancy also graduated from Ohio University where she received her bachelor's degree in education and then taught for a few years at Martin Elementary School in Canton. She was a former member of Mcdonaldsville Church where she sang in the choir and was a part of the women's bible study. More recently, her and her husband attended Reedurban Presbyterian Church. Nancy was not only devoted to her faith but was also very devoted to her husband and her two daughters. She was always supporting them at school whether it was as a PTO or homeroom mom or helping out with girl scouts, she was always there for them. Later in life she showed that same devotion to her grandchildren who were her pride and joy.
She will be deeply missed by her husband, Charles; daughters, Amy (Barry) Gifford and Susan (David) Kokensparger; grandchildren: Timothy (Brandi) Shumway, Emily Gifford, Matthew Kokensparger and Hannah Kokensparger; great-grandson, Ryot Sanders; and her siblings: Robert (Phyllis) Bovenizer, David Bovenizer, Craig (Carole) Bovenizer. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her son, Steven Charles.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 1st.,
from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. and be LiveStreamed for those that cannot attend by going to Nancy's obituary at: www.paquelet.com and burial will take place at West Lawn Cemetery.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jun. 30, 2020.