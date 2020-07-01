NANCY L. LEESER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share NANCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy L. Leeser

The family will receive friends on (TODAY) Wednesday, July 1st., from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon.

A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. and be LiveStreamed for those that cannot attend by going to Nancy's obituary at: www.paquelet.com and

burial will take place at West Lawn Cemetery.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 30, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Sandra Buxton
Friend
June 30, 2020
Sorry for your loss.remember her well.
Barb stocker
Friend
June 30, 2020
Extending sincere sympathy to Chuck, Amy, Susan and entire family. My parents and I truly enjoyed Nancy's company over the years.
Dennie Lebo
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved