Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
Nancy L. Owens


1935 - 2020
Nancy L. Owens Obituary
Nancy L. Owens

age 84, of East Canton, died Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. She was born June 17, 1935 in Canton to the late Thomas and Pauline (Coulter) Simon. Nancy retired from Meals on Wheels of Stark and Wayne Counties in 1997 after 21 years of service. She was a member of St. Paul's Community Christian Church where she was active in the card ministry. Member of the American Legion Post #548 Auxiliary, Louisville.

She is preceded in death by infant daughter, Paulette Owens; one son, Scott Owens; one sister, Rachael Holland. Nancy is survived by her husband, Winston P. "Shorty" Owens to whom she was married 67 years; three children, Jennifer (Thomas) Barkhurst, Jolette (David) Monter and Paula Foss; daughter-in-law, Debbie Owens; seven grandchildren, Amy, Jeremy, Robert III, Rebecca, Travis, Erinn, and Matthew; seven great grandchildren, Kobi, Jakeb, Alison, Garrette, Kyler, Draven and Avery; two sisters, Jeanne (Glenn) Royer and Martha Massello.

Funeral services will be Thursday February 13, 2020 at 6:00 pm in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with Pastor Ed Dickerhoof officiating. Friends and family will be received two hours before services on Thursday (4-6 pm). Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Repository on Feb. 11, 2020
