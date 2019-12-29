Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
age 84, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 in Cambridge, Ohio. She was born November 7, 1935 in Louisville to the late Greer and Dora Shamblen. Nancy was a long time Elementary School Teacher in Louisville. She was a member of Paradise United Church of Christ and a dedicated member of the church choir. She was a past Worthy Matron of the Louisville Eastern Star #400 and a member of the Stark County Retired Teachers Assoc.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Loren Taylor in 2015 and her brother, Richard Shamblen. She is survived by her daughter, Lori Taylor, brother, Donald (Betty) Shamblen, sister-in-law, Janice Shamblen and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 10 am Tuesday morning at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Rev. Dr. David Anderson officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8 pm Monday evening at the funeral home. Eastern Star services will be 5:30 pm Monday evening. Nancy will be laid to rest, beside her husband in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Paradise United Church of Christ or the Hospice of Guernsey County, PO Box 1165, Cambridge, OH 43725. Online condolences may be left at

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Dec. 29, 2019
