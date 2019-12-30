Home

POWERED BY

Services
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:30 PM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. Taylor


1935 - 2019
Send Flowers
Nancy L. Taylor Obituary
Nancy L. Taylor

Funeral services will be 10 am Tuesday morning at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Rev. Dr. David Anderson officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8 pm Monday evening at the funeral home. Eastern Star services will be 5:30 pm Monday evening. Nancy will be laid to rest, beside her husband in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Paradise United Church of Christ or the Hospice of Guernsey County, PO Box 1165, Cambridge, OH 43725. Online condolences may be left at

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -