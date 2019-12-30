|
Nancy L. Taylor
Funeral services will be 10 am Tuesday morning at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Rev. Dr. David Anderson officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8 pm Monday evening at the funeral home. Eastern Star services will be 5:30 pm Monday evening. Nancy will be laid to rest, beside her husband in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Paradise United Church of Christ or the Hospice of Guernsey County, PO Box 1165, Cambridge, OH 43725. Online condolences may be left at
www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Dec. 30, 2019