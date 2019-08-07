|
Nancy L. Zinn
Age 71, of Minerva, died Monday, August 5, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. She was born January 27, 1948 in Grafton, WV to Thomas and Virginia (Sloan) Zinn. She graduated from Canton South in 1966, was a hairdresser and retired from Timken's NDTLAB after 29 years of
service.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Leora (Ralph) Lemunyon of New Philadelphia, Kimberly (John) Cantrell of Canton; a loving companion, Jim Bogan; a sister, Linda (Tom) Ferguson of N. Canton; 5 grandchildren, Greg Durst, Raquel (Sebastian) Phillips, Jessica Cantrell, Johnny Cantrell, Jacqueline Cantrell; 3 great grandchildren, Jeremy Broad, Bethany Durst, Hunter Durst, Mila Durst; two nieces, Christy Chiples and Tonya Kelly.
Funeral services will be held Friday, at 2:00pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Ferguson officiating. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the funeral from 1-2pm. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
