Nancy Lou



(Uplinger) Isner



age 83, of North Canton, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was born on Sept. 7, 1936 in Canton, Ohio to the late John and Dorothy (Muckley) Uplinger.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Scott Hoffman. She is survived by her husband of nearly 67 years, Duane "Ike" Isner; daughters, Catherine (George) Davey and Barbara (Tim) Hoover; son, Robert (Elizabeth) Isner; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.



No services are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.





