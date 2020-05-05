Nancy Lou (Uplinger) Isner
1936 - 2020
Nancy Lou

(Uplinger) Isner

age 83, of North Canton, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was born on Sept. 7, 1936 in Canton, Ohio to the late John and Dorothy (Muckley) Uplinger.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Scott Hoffman. She is survived by her husband of nearly 67 years, Duane "Ike" Isner; daughters, Catherine (George) Davey and Barbara (Tim) Hoover; son, Robert (Elizabeth) Isner; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

No services are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.


Published in The Repository on May 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
