Nancy M. Adams
age 72, died peacefully Saturday afternoon. She was a life
resident of Canton; 1965 graduate of Lincoln High School; and had worked for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and the Stark County Auditor.
Survived by daughter, Pamela Schillinger; sons, Charles (Monie) Schillinger and Scott Schillinger; grandchildren, Tessa (Ronald) Wagner and Britney, Cody and Nadia Schillinger; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Sophia Wagner; former daughter-in-law, Raquel Schillinger; and life long family friend, Falicia Pitman. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Margaret Adams; and sister, Judith Adams.
Friends may call Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. Private burial in Saint John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Canton Ex-Newsboys. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2020