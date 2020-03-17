Home

Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
NANCY M. ADAMS


1947 - 2020
NANCY M. ADAMS Obituary
Nancy M. Adams

age 72, died peacefully Saturday afternoon. She was a life

resident of Canton; 1965 graduate of Lincoln High School; and had worked for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and the Stark County Auditor.

Survived by daughter, Pamela Schillinger; sons, Charles (Monie) Schillinger and Scott Schillinger; grandchildren, Tessa (Ronald) Wagner and Britney, Cody and Nadia Schillinger; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Sophia Wagner; former daughter-in-law, Raquel Schillinger; and life long family friend, Falicia Pitman. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Margaret Adams; and sister, Judith Adams.

Friends may call Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. Private burial in Saint John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Canton Ex-Newsboys. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2020
