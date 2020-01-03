|
Nancy M. Edwards
age 90, of Canton, passed away Tuesday December 31, 2019. She was born February 7, 1929 in Steubenville, Ohio to the late John Wilbert and Laura A. (Tucker) Burns. Nancy was a member of the Canton Baptist Temple, AARP, Pike Grange, Stanley Bowman American Legion Post #440 auxiliary, Canton South Senior Citizens and the Serro Scotty Trailer Club Ohio One.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank E. Edwards Sr. in 1991; one son, Frank E. Edwards Jr; two brothers, John "Jack" and Robert Burns. Nancy is survived by two daughters, Bridget Bagnola and Sherry (Thomas) Pachan; one son, Jeff (Renee) Edwards; daughter-in-law, Cindy Edwards; six grandchildren, Dino (Mallori Stone) Bagnola, Christiana Bagnola, Emily (Sean) Paul, Jeffrey Edwards, T.J. and Frank Pachan; one great-grandson, Milo Bagnola; one sister, Frankie Ann Auvil.
Funeral services will be Monday January 6, 2020 at 11 am in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with Rev. Delany Young officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends and family will be received Sunday 2-4 pm and one hour before services on Monday (10-11 am) in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Canton Baptist Temple Family Life Center Building Fund. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 3, 2020