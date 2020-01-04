Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy M. Edwards

Send Flowers
Nancy M. Edwards Obituary
Nancy M.

Edwards

Funeral services will be Monday January 6, 2020 at 11 am in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with Rev. Delany Young officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends and family will be received Sunday 2-4 pm and one hour before services on Monday (10-11 am) in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Canton Baptist Temple Family Life Center Building Fund. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -