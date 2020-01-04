|
Nancy M.
Edwards
Funeral services will be Monday January 6, 2020 at 11 am in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with Rev. Delany Young officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends and family will be received Sunday 2-4 pm and one hour before services on Monday (10-11 am) in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Canton Baptist Temple Family Life Center Building Fund. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Jan. 4, 2020