Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
NANCY M. PECK


1946 - 2019
NANCY M. PECK Obituary
Nancy M. Peck

Age 73 of Alliance, Ohio passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 following a two year battle with cancer. She was born on September 30, 1946 in Logan, Ohio to the late Charles and Helen Alexander.

In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death her brother, Jerry Kirkendall; and sister, Peggy Shaffer. She is survived by her husband, Gary Peck, of the home; son, Lonny Peck of West Jefferson, Ohio; daughter, Tawnya Wickli of Willoughby, Ohio; three granddaughters, Kate Peck of Los Angeles, Calf., Lauren Peck of Columbus, Ohio, and Rachel Peck of Marietta, Ohio; and sisters, Patty Heacock of Alliance, Ohio and Judy Vitko of Salem, Ohio. The family would like to send a special thank you to Aultman Hospice Compassionate Care, nurse, Jen; social worker, Sarah and Dr. Marsh for helping Nancy through the hard times. Most of all, thank you for all of the cards, prayers, from all of the brothers, sisters, and friends from the Kingdom Hall.

A memorial will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 17, 2019
