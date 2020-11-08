1/1
Nancy Powell LePage Rice
1933 - 2020
Nancy Powell LePage Rice

age 87, passed away peacefully on Oct. 28, 2020 from complications of dementia. Born on Sept. 18, 1933 she took pride in her alma mater NoCaHigh and calling North Canton her hometown. She was a kind, loving and generous wife, mother, grandmother and friend who greatly blessed our lives. Her family was her greatest joy. Nancy loved to travel and was a former member of Brookside and Oakwood Country Clubs. She enjoyed book club, knitting, quilting, and was an excellent cook and baker.

Nancy is predeceased by her husband, Clair LePage (1988) and her second husband, Mahlon Rice (2015). Surviving her are her children, Claudia (Todd) Petit, Keith (Anna) LePage, and Todd (Melinda) LePage; step children, Melanie (Alan) Shoaf, Allyson (Brent) Baker, and Jennifer (Tom) Smith; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family is thankful for the loving care she received while at Parkside Village and Capital City Hospice in Westerville, Ohio.

The funeral service will be conducted online only on Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. EST. The link will be published on the Arnold Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be given in Nancy's memory to Young Life of Stark County at ylstarkcounty.younglife.org.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold - Canton

330-456-7291

Published in The Repository on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
