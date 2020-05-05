NANCY R. DOMINICK
1932 - 2020
Nancy R. Dominick "Together Again"

88, of Canton, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born January 3, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard; grandson, Joshua Thompson; daughter, Donna Thompson; sister, Mary Ann Salvatore; son-in-law, Jesse Ferrell; grandparents, Andrew and Mary Blickos; special friends, Bob Casady, Fran Greaves and Pat Keller. Nancy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be dearly missed by her children: Daniel Dominick, Frank (Judy) Dominick, Christopher Dominick, Theresa Cunningham, and Nanette Dominick; 14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; sister, Alice (Jim) Kirchner; brothers, Paul (Anna) Salvatore, Frank (Rose Marie) Salvatore and Ed McManus; and a host of nieces, nephews and family; special friends, Virginia Casady, Tom Greaves and Jim Keller.

She was a past member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.

Due to the restriction of large gatherings a private service will be held at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.

Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 440-477-6721

Published in The Repository on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Service
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
