Nancy S. Fortner
82, of Navarre, passed away on March 18, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1938 in Navarre to the late Harold and Alice (McFarren) Thompson. She married the love of her life, Ray Fortner, on July 14, 1959 and they shared 60 wonderful years together and raised four children. Nancy was an active member of the Otterbin United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She also worked as driver's ed instructor for the Stark County Schools for over 10 years. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her greatest passion in life was caring for her family.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband Ray; children Brian (Susan) Fortner, Mark (Donna) Fortner, Beth Fortner and Craig (Laura) Fortner; her siblings Dorothy Abraham and David (Peggy) Thompson; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time. The family would like to give special thanks to the Hennis Care Center, especially Stephanie Hicks and Beth Wade, for their exceptional care and compassion during Nancy's stay. In lieu of the flowers, donations can be made in Nancy's name to the . Messages of sympathy and condolences may be left for the family at www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 19, 2020