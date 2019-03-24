|
Nancy (Nickoloff) Sedon
84, of Canton, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Born in Canton, April 25, 1934, a daughter of the late Jivko "Jim" and Stephanka (Couzoff) Nickoloff.
Besides her husband of 60 years, Alex Sedon Sr, she is also survived by daughter, Stephanie (Craig) Cady; son, Alex (Kathy) Sedon Jr.; sister, Sophie Ventura, all of Canton; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Private services were held Thursday March 21st., at the Walter-Simchak Funeral home followed by burial at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2019