Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
NANCY (NICKOLOFF) SEDON


NANCY (NICKOLOFF) SEDON Obituary
Nancy (Nickoloff) Sedon

84, of Canton, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Born in Canton, April 25, 1934, a daughter of the late Jivko "Jim" and Stephanka (Couzoff) Nickoloff.

Besides her husband of 60 years, Alex Sedon Sr, she is also survived by daughter, Stephanie (Craig) Cady; son, Alex (Kathy) Sedon Jr.; sister, Sophie Ventura, all of Canton; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Private services were held Thursday March 21st., at the Walter-Simchak Funeral home followed by burial at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2019
