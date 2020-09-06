Nancy Shifman



age 79, died peaceful at home on August 30, 2020 in Scottsdale Arizona after a 30 year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was born October 29. 1940 in Louisville Kentucky to Morris and Alyce Karlin. She attended Vanderbilt University and graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in Medical Technology. She was in charge of the medical laboratory at Molly Stark Hospital for many years. She was a member of Shaaray Torah Synagogue and was active in the Shaaray Torah Sisterhood for which she was the piano accompanist for their many performances. She was also a member of Hadassah and Brandeis.



She is survived by her husband Arnold of 58 years, children Louis Shifman of Scottsdale, Arizona, Gail Salter and her husband Tim Salter of San Diego, California, and granddaughter Jordan Salter of San Diego, California.



There was a private burial service at Mt Sinai Cemetery in Scottsdale, Arizona, Donations may be made in her memory to Shaaray Torah Synagogue 432 -30th NW, Canton, Ohio.



