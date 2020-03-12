|
Nancy T. Berg
77, passed away on March 11, 2020 following an extended illness. She was born in Canton on June 18, 1942 to Lawrence and Gertrude (Gill) Thouvenin. Nancy was a 1960 graduate of Central Catholic High School and received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Kent State University. She taught many years for the Perry Local Schools. Nancy was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church (St. Clements) where she was a Lay Leader of Prayer and was active in the choirs. She was also a member of the Navarre Garden Club.
She is survived by her children, Janet (Edward) Maurer, James Berg and Sharon (Jason) Hoover; seven grandchildren, Rebecca, Olivia, Nicholas, Carolyn, Joseph, Benjamin and Samantha; two brothers, Larry (Vivian) Thouvenin and Joe (Barb) Thouvenin; three sisters, Jean (Dave) Agnes, Marian (Mike) Appel and Karen (Dave) Ray; and a sister–in-law, Cheryl Thouvenin. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Berg and a brother, Dan Thouvenin.
The family will receive friends from 6pm-8pm on Friday March 13, 2020 at the Paquelet Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:30am at Holy Family Parish (St. Clements). Burial will follow in St. Clements Cemetery. Messages of condolence and support be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 12, 2020