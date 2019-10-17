|
|
Nancy Trevor (White) Crawford
age 92, passed away Friday, Oct. 11th at the Landing of Canton. She was born March 9, 1927 in Springfield, Pa., to Trevor Borradaile and Hannah Mink (Young) White. Nancy's youth included summers at the shore, going to camp, horse-back riding, dancing and being with her friends. She graduated from Springfield H.S. In 1945, where she was a cheerleader and captain of the basketball team, then went on to business school. Nancy married her husband Dick in 1949 and had three children before they moved to Canton in 1965. She worked at JC Penney for 20 years, making many lasting friendships there. They enjoyed the company of neighbors and friends and especially loved watching their grandchildren and granddogs. They also looked forward to visits from family and trips with her sister Joan and husband Charlie.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard P. Crawford in 2010. She is survived by daughter, Karen (John) Konovsky of Canton; sons, Rick (Tanya) Crawford of Louisiana and Kevin (Tami) Crawford of North Canton; grandchildren, John Konovsky, Kelly (Charlie) Schrader, Rikki McGuirt, Ashley (Ryan) Kelley, and Nicole Crawford; five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Nancy is also survived by her sister, Joan (Charles) Miller of Baltimore with whom she was very close. She will be forever in our hearts. Special thank you's go to the staff of the Landing of Canton for providing companionship, activities, and all necessities and care for the last nine months. Also to Compassionate Care Hospice staff for keeping her comfortable and safe in her last weeks.
A private graveside service will be held for the family at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens with the Reed Funeral Home handling the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 17, 2019