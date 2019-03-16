Home

Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Age 86, of Canton went to be with the Lord on March 6, 2019 in Arizona where she had recently resided with family. She was born in Canton on November 8, 1932 to the late Lester Herman and Daisy (Shively) Ley. A graduate of Lehman High School, she was an aspiring model and singer gracing the pages of national magazines. Her choice to become a wife and mother was her priority. She enjoyed ceramics, crocheting and her job at Northfield Auto Auction. One of her many loves was her pets. Her patriotism was unsurpassed. She was a devoted caretaker for her late husband, a loving mother to her children, and also provided a listening ear to her many nieces and nephews. She'll be in our hearts forever.

Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Elmer White in 2011; six siblings, Ruth Fuller, Jean Rice, Charlotte Sparks, Mary Ellen Wood, James and Charles Ley. She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Robert Frye) Winston, Timothy (Jean) White, Patrick (Edee) White, James (Debra) White; grandchildren, Jyl (Brett) Lones, Joseph (Mallory) D'Augustine, Joshua White, Michael Buchko, Gerald Vance III; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Paige, Camryn Lones, Austin D'Augustine.

Calling hours are March 18, 2019, Monday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Canton. Funeral services begin at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Final resting place is Sunset Hills Burial Park.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
