|
|
Nancy (Krabill) Williams
64, of Canton, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Marie Krabill; sister, Patty Krabill; and sister-in-law, Alice
Krabill.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ray Williams; daughter, Trisha Williams; daughter, Tracie Williams; sister, Lynn Johns (Scott Ricketts); brother, James Krabill; sister, Laura (Rick) Luntz; several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Williams Funeral Home. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. We like to acknowledge the superb care Nancy received from Aultman Cancer Center and Aultman Hospice. Words cannot express what great care they gave her and how thankful we are. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in her name to the Aultman Cancer Foundation or
Aultman Hospice. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at: www.dwilliamsfh.com
WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME
AND CREMATION SERVICES,
330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2019