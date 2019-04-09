Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY (KRABILL) WILLIAMS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

NANCY (KRABILL) WILLIAMS Obituary
Nancy (Krabill) Williams

64, of Canton, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Marie Krabill; sister, Patty Krabill; and sister-in-law, Alice

Krabill.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ray Williams; daughter, Trisha Williams; daughter, Tracie Williams; sister, Lynn Johns (Scott Ricketts); brother, James Krabill; sister, Laura (Rick) Luntz; several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Williams Funeral Home. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. We like to acknowledge the superb care Nancy received from Aultman Cancer Center and Aultman Hospice. Words cannot express what great care they gave her and how thankful we are. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in her name to the Aultman Cancer Foundation or

Aultman Hospice. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at: www.dwilliamsfh.com

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME

AND CREMATION SERVICES,

330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now