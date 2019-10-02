Home

Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton
29 E. Main St.
Dalton, OH 44618
330-828-2536
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Michaels Lutheran Church
7404 Coalbank Rd.
Marshallville, OH
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Michaels Lutheran Church
7404 Coalbank Rd.
Marshallville, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michaels Lutheran Church
7404 Coalbank Rd
Marshallville, OH
NANNETTE K. WARREN Obituary
Nannette K.

Warren

Funeral service will be Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Michaels Lutheran Church, 7404 Coalbank Rd., Marshallville, OH, 44645 with Pastor Lucas Merritt, officiating.

Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Calling hours will be (TONIGHT) Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to service time on Thursday. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com

(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-828-2536)
Published in The Repository on Oct. 2, 2019
