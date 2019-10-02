|
Nannette K.
Warren
Funeral service will be Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Michaels Lutheran Church, 7404 Coalbank Rd., Marshallville, OH, 44645 with Pastor Lucas Merritt, officiating.
Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Calling hours will be (TONIGHT) Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to service time on Thursday. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-828-2536)
Published in The Repository on Oct. 2, 2019