Naomi J. (Cromi) Barber
age 83, died Wednesday. She was a life resident of Canton, 1954 graduate of Central Catholic High School, retired from Plain Local Schools and a member of Christ the Servant Parish.
Survived by her husband of 60 years, Frederick "Gene" Barber; son, David Barber of Canton; niece, Jane (Jerry) Perez; and nephews, Richard (Patty) Cromi and Stephen Zuzich. Preceded in death by a sister, Mary Zuzich; and brothers, Ray and Bernie Cromi.
Services were private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to North Canton Meals On Wheels. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Oct. 27, 2019