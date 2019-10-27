Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Resources
More Obituaries for NAOMI BARBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NAOMI J. (CROMI) BARBER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NAOMI J. (CROMI) BARBER Obituary
Naomi J. (Cromi) Barber

age 83, died Wednesday. She was a life resident of Canton, 1954 graduate of Central Catholic High School, retired from Plain Local Schools and a member of Christ the Servant Parish.

Survived by her husband of 60 years, Frederick "Gene" Barber; son, David Barber of Canton; niece, Jane (Jerry) Perez; and nephews, Richard (Patty) Cromi and Stephen Zuzich. Preceded in death by a sister, Mary Zuzich; and brothers, Ray and Bernie Cromi.

Services were private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to North Canton Meals On Wheels. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NAOMI's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now