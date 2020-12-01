1/1
Naomi L. Schering
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Naomi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Naomi L. Schering

86, of Canton, passed away on November 30, 2020 at her home and surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 1, 1934 in Asheville, N.C. to the late William and Luna (Butler) Quinn.

She will be deeply missed by her children Rob (Peggy), Debbie, Diane (Jim), and Denise; her sister Jean; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. In addition to her parents, Naomi was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, John G. Schering; 8 siblings and Ron Phillips who was her loving companion for the last 10 years of her life.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 3rd from 11am-1 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. and burial will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved