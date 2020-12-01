Naomi L. Schering



86, of Canton, passed away on November 30, 2020 at her home and surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 1, 1934 in Asheville, N.C. to the late William and Luna (Butler) Quinn.



She will be deeply missed by her children Rob (Peggy), Debbie, Diane (Jim), and Denise; her sister Jean; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. In addition to her parents, Naomi was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, John G. Schering; 8 siblings and Ron Phillips who was her loving companion for the last 10 years of her life.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 3rd from 11am-1 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. and burial will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park.



Paquelet Funeral Home



330-833-3222



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store