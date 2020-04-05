|
Naomi M. Walter
Age 87, of Alliance and formerly Minerva, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Altercare of Alliance. She was born May 21, 1932 in Canton to Wilbur and Dorothy (Dourm) Walter. She was a homemaker and caregiver. She is a member of the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Robertsville. She graduated from Minerva High School in 1951.
She is preceded in death by a sister, Edna Oyer and two brothers, Loyal and Clarence Walter. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 8th at 11:00 a.m. in Liberty Cemetery with Rev. Tom Haight officiating. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at
www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison
Funeral Home
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020