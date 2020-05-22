Natale Albert "Nick" Monastraof Mansfield, a truegentleman, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 in Wedgewood Estates surrounded by family. He was 90. The son of Lawrence and Caroline (Monzu) Monastra, he was born April 5, 1930 in Altman. He graduated from Greentown High School with the class of 1948 before proudly serving his county in the US Army. In the army he served in the 66th Engineer Company as a Topographic Drafter. While in the Army, he was able to play baseball and traveled throughout Europe with his teammates. He served until honorably discharged in December 1952 as Corporal. Just four years later, Nick married Grace Poling on April 7, 1956 and later that year, he obtained his bachelor's degree from Ohio University. Nick and Grace moved to Mansfield in 1971. He was a member of Westbrook Country Club, University Club and the American Legion Post #16. Nick was also a member of Resurrection Parish. Nick was a very hard and dedicated worker. He served on the board of Design Metal Products and was also a partner at Mong & Associates. In his spare time, Nick enjoyed golfing, playing bridge and baseball. He was a die-hard Cleveland Indians fan and even had season tickets for many years. He enjoyed traveling all over the world but his two favorite places were Sanibel Island and Hawaii.He is survived by daughters, Lisa (Keith) Stoner of Lexington and Amy (Clete) Paumier of Salem; grandchildren: Shelby (Ryan) Stout, Lauren Stoner, Samantha Stoner, Kate Paumier, and Jess Paumier; great grandchildren: Lucy Grace Miller, Benjamin Miller and Andrew Stout; brother, James (Carolyn) Monastra; sister, Anna (James) Greenwell; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. Nick was preceded in death by his loving wife, Grace Monastra; and his parents, Lawrence and Caroline Monastra.A private family service will be held (TODAY) Friday, May 22, 2020 and will be live streamed on the Lexington Avenue Facebook Page beginning at 2 p.m. Celebrant Dave Roberts will officiate. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery. Contributions to Hospice NCO may be sent to the funeral home (PO Box 3085, Mansfield, Ohio 44904). The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Hospice of North Central Ohio and Wedgwood for the care they gave to Nick. Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Nick's family. We encourage you to share a memory and watch his tribute video at:Snyder Funeral Homes, 419-884-1711