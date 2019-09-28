|
|
Natalie A. (McConnell) Gravo
85 of Massillon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Albert McConnell and Naomi (Beery) McConnell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia (Richard) Flaisig; and brothers, Thomas (Delores) McConnell and Robert McConnell. Natalie was in the first class to attend Whittier Elementary School, built in 1939. She graduated from Washington High School class of 1951. She then graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1954 and The Ohio State University with her Bachelors of Science in Nursing. She retired from Massillon Community Hospital where she was the Director of Nursing and Nursing Supervisor over 30 years. She finished her nursing career at the Massillon Psychiatric Center retiring in 1995. Natalie had a marvelous life spending her time traveling, enjoying her time in the Outer Banks with her family and abroad with her siblings. She loved being a nurse. In addition, she loved auctions, flea markets, and antique stores. She has many collections, of which she is so proud. She loved to have her grandchildren tag along in her travels. Hopefully their memories are as great as hers. She was a great historian.
Natalie is survived by her husband of 54 years, Richard Gravo, Sr. Together they raised four children: sons, Richard (Janice) Gravo, Jr., Peter (Dianna) Gravo; daughters, Cassandra (Brad) Sponseller and Gretchen (Jeff) Kamerer; in addition she is survived by 12 grandchildren and two (so far) great grandchildren; her brothers, Donald (Frances) McConnell and David (Suzie) McConnell. Her family would like to thank all who visited with her during her brief illness. Oh, the stories she told! In addition, we would like to thank Dr. Nashawati, Nurse Practitioner, Diane Weaver and the staff at Aultman Radiation Therapy for their care and kindness.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home, Massillon Chapel 639 1st St. NE from 5-7 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 206 Cherry Rd at 11 a.m. with Rev. Edward Gretchko officiating. Burial to follow at Brookfield Cemetery, Massillon. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations be made in Natalie's name to the places she loved Springhill Historic Home, The Woman's Club in Massillon, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Gretchen for a memorial scholarship fund in
Natalie's name to a graduating Washington High School Senior chosen by the family who is pursuing a degree in Nursing.
Condolences to the family may be made at: Heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Sept. 28, 2019