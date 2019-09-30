Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
206 Cherry Rd
NATALIE A. McCONNELL GRAVO


1933 - 2019
NATALIE A. McCONNELL GRAVO Obituary
Natalie A.

(McConnell) Gravo

Calling hours will be held on Monday (Today) September 30, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home, Massillon Chapel 639 1st St. NE from 5-7 p.m.

A mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 206 Cherry Rd at 11 a.m. with Rev. Edward Gretchko officiating. Burial to follow at Brookfield Cemetery, Massillon.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations be made in Natalie's name to the places she loved Springhill Historic Home, The Woman's Club in Massillon, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Gretchen for a memorial scholarship fund in Natalie's name to a graduating Washington High School Senior chosen by the family who is pursuing a degree in Nursing. Condolences to the family may be made at: Heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Sept. 30, 2019
